MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was killed in a fire in Manchester on Monday evening, according to authorities.

Fire officials were dispatched to Vernon Street for the report of a structure fire just after 5:30 p.m, officials said. Upon arrival, firefighters reported heavy fire from the second floor of the home.

Firefighters used an aggressive interior attack to knock down the main body of the blaze while truck company personnel searched for victims inside the home in blackout conditions, officials said.

Affidavit: New Fairfield lunch aid accused of sexually assaulting juvenile allegedly sent victim nude photos, videos to student

Sadly, firefighters then located a victim who was unable to evacuate and died in the fire. Officials said no one else was injured in the fire.

The Manchester Fire Rescue EMS Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting an investigation into the cause and origin of the blaze alongside the Office of the State Fire Marshal and Manchester Police Department.