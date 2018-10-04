Man leads police on a chase, car loses control in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) - A man is under arrest in Manchester after leading police onto a chase. Just after 11:00 Thursday morning, State Police attempted to make a traffic stop after troopers observed a car going by them over 90 miles per hour on I-384 westbound.
When police tried stopping the car, the driver started to speed up and exited the highway. The chase continued through Manchester. The suspect tried making a hard right turn onto a side street, and that's when police say the vehicle lost control.
State Police and Manchester Police arrived on the scene within seconds, and found only one person inside the vehicle. Police say the driver and one other passenger bailed from the scene on foot.
When K-9 units arrived in the area, the fleeing passenger and driver were found. Officials have identified the driver as 28-year-old Christopher Thomas.
Thomas is facing numerous criminal charges.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Senate votes to advance Kavanaugh confirmation to a final vote
- Good Samaritan driver revives squirrel after car scare
- US unemployment rate falls to 49-year low of 3.7 percent
- Ronaldo ready to play for Juventus amid rape allegation
- Deliberations resuming in Chicago police shooting case
- From Weinstein to Kavanaugh, what's changed in the year since #MeToo went viral
- Keith Kountz emcees sickle cell gala in New Haven
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Tuesday tornado in Mansfield confirmed by National Weather Service
The National Weather Service has confirmed that another tornado took place in Connecticut on Tuesday.Read More »
- Rainfall damages thousands of cars throughout the state
- 39 years since tornado ripped through Windsor Locks
- National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in New Canaan on Tuesday
- Thousands without power, flooded homes as strong storms moved through CT Tuesday
- Weather quiets down Wednesday after a rough Tuesday night
- 'Leaf peeping' season in Connecticut brings travelers to the state
- Storm Team 8 visits fall festival in Hamden
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Former tribal chairman disputes state cigarette tax
A former Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Chairman says he plans to take the state...Read More »
-
Keith Kountz emcees sickle cell gala in New Haven
News 8's Keith Kountz had the honor of being the emcee at a great event for...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PD: Woman cuts store clerk with glass in Hartford robbery
A 39-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting a grocery store...Read More »
-
Pet of the Week: Dundee
This week's Pet of the Week is an adorable Mini Australian Shepard Mix named...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Man dies, another charged with murder in New London stabbing
A man has died after being stabbed during a fight in New London on Thursday.Read More »
Video Center
-
New Haven Columbus Day Parade
Good Morning ConnecticutRead More »
-
New program at CT Hospice
Good Morning ConnecticutRead More »
-
At the Movies - "Venom" and "A Star Is Born"
In this corner: the latest superhero movie. And in this corner: the third remake of a film that first came out in 1937. "Venom" versus "A Star Is Born."Read More »