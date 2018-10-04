Man leads police on a chase, car loses control in Manchester

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police)

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) - A man is under arrest in Manchester after leading police onto a chase. Just after 11:00 Thursday morning, State Police attempted to make a traffic stop after troopers observed a car going by them over 90 miles per hour on I-384 westbound.

When police tried stopping the car, the driver started to speed up and exited the highway. The chase continued through Manchester. The suspect tried making a hard right turn onto a side street, and that's when police say the vehicle lost control.

State Police and Manchester Police arrived on the scene within seconds, and found only one person inside the vehicle. Police say the driver and one other passenger bailed from the scene on foot.

When K-9 units arrived in the area, the fleeing passenger and driver were found. Officials have identified the driver as 28-year-old Christopher Thomas.

Thomas is facing numerous criminal charges.