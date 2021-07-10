Man operating moped in critical condition after motor vehicle accident on Queen Street

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Man on a moped listed in critical condition after a motor vehicle accident on Queen Street Friday night, police said.

Police responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a 2009 Honda Passport and moped on Queen Street at 8:18 P.M. Friday.

Police said the investigation revealed that James Vancederfield, who was driving a Honda Passport, was traveling southbound on Queen Street when it came to a stop for a red light at the intersection of River Street.

While the Honda was stopped at the red light, police said it was struck from behind by Joseph Soucy, who was operating the moped and was traveling southbound on Queen Street.

Police tells News 8, Soucy was listed in critical condition as he suffered a broken pelvis and internal bleeding. He was going into surgery and ER doctor stated there is a high probability of survival.

Vancederfield and his three passengers were not injured from the collision.

This collision is being investigated by the Southington Police Department Accident Investigation Team. Anyone with information regarding this collision please contact Officer Chris Lamarre #374 by phone at (860) 621-0101 or by Email at clamarre@southingtonpolice.org