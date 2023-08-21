WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – A man who was recently released from prison was arrested Thursday after a vehicle crash in Windsor Locks.

According to police, they received calls for reckless driving around 2:45 p.m. in the area of Jackson Street as well as calls about a crash on Woodland St. Callers told police that a Black man was seen running from the vehicle after it crashed and that he was running through backyards between Elm Street and Woodland Street.

Dushon Waden (Photo Courtesy: Windsor Locks Police Department)

When officers arrived on the scene, they set up a perimeter and began searching for the suspect. Police say they then learned that the suspect, identified as 45-year-old Dushon Waden of New Britain, had recently been released from prison and was on parole.

Waden was apprehended by police behind the Windsor Locks ambulance property and was transported to a local hospital for a head laceration from the crash.

He is facing charges for the crash as well as evading responsibility, according to police.