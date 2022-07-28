HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police responded to a shooting Thursday morning that sent one man to the hospital.

Just after 2 a.m., police responded to the area of Martin Street on reports of a person who was shot. While police were investigating, officials said a man in his 50s arrived at an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officials have not said anything else about the scene or what may have led to the shooting at this time. Hartford p[police have assumed an investigation.