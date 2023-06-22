HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man convicted of first-degree manslaughter in the death of an Albert Magnus College basketball player will spend 15 years in prison, according to court records.

Jason Stone was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday, and sentenced the same day. He will be on special parole for 15 years after he is released from prison.

Stone was accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old Jaqhawn Walters in 2020 in Hartford.

Walters was a two-time D3Hoops.com All-American, two-time GNAC All-Tournament Team and two-time GNAC Player of the Year.