A photograph of the vigil by the Majestic Longue following the Feb. 2020 shooting that took the life of Marquis Treadwell.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday for a deadly Hartford nightclub shooting in 2020, according to officials.

On Feb. 16, 2020, Joshua Saez fatally shot 28-year-old Marquis Treadwell and injured two others after a fight broke out at the Majestic Longue on Franklin Avenue.

After Treadwell was shot, surveillance footage showed him handing a gun to his friend who then shot Saez., police said.

Saez attempted to flee the scene with a second person by driving away from the scene. Police said Saez crashed his car on Maple Avenue while trying to leave the area.

According to the police, four other people were injured in the shooting including a 30-year-old woman who was shot nine times.

Saez was brought to the hospital, and charged with murder, criminal attempted murder, two counts of assault, criminal possession of a firearm, and criminal use of a firearm.

On Feb. 18, 2020, Saez was arraigned in his hospital room. He was held on a $1.75 million bond.

The Majestic Longue was closed by the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection following the deadly shooting.

On Wednesday, Saez was convicted of first-degree felony murder and sentenced to 25 years with 10 years of special parole.

He was also convicted of first-degree assault and discharge of a firearm for five years. In total, Saez will serve 30 years behind bars for his role in the deadly shooting.