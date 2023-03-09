A Brooklyn woman was allegedly raped by a massage therapist in her home earlier this year, according to a new lawsuit.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A 41-year-old man will spend five decades in prison for shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend to death in 2019, a judge ruled Thursday.

Antwon Barnes shot 35-year-old Leroy Jefferson 41 times in a hallway of a Windsor Locks apartment building before holding a gun to a woman’s head. He then left the area in a stolen vehicle.

“I would like to acknowledge the victim’s father who endured extended suffering as a result of this horrific crime,” Hartford State’s Attorney Sharmese Walcott said in a written announcement. “This office is committed to prosecuting gun violence that occurs in the city and the suburbs. I hope the family of the deceased victim and the surviving victim are one step closer to finding peace.”