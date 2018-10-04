Hartford

Man sentenced to prison for beating wife with lamp

Posted: Oct 04, 2018

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A Jamaican national who was living in Connecticut illegally has been sentenced to eight years in prison for beating his wife unconscious with a lamp.

The Hartford Courant reports (https://cour.at/2Pby6zw) that 31-year-old Everol Anthony Masters was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to assault and risk of injury to a minor.

Authorities say Masters crashed his car in August 2017 and jumped from an overpass and broke his leg. Masters told police at the hospital he killed his wife at an East Hartford motel room.

Police arrived at the motel to find the woman still alive and suffering from a broken jaw, a broken arm and a brain injury.

Authorities say Masters assaulted his wife days earlier at the couple's home in Plainfield.

He faces deportation after his prison sentence.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


