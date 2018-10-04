Man sentenced to prison for beating wife with lamp
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A Jamaican national who was living in Connecticut illegally has been sentenced to eight years in prison for beating his wife unconscious with a lamp.
The Hartford Courant reports (https://cour.at/2Pby6zw) that 31-year-old Everol Anthony Masters was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to assault and risk of injury to a minor.
Authorities say Masters crashed his car in August 2017 and jumped from an overpass and broke his leg. Masters told police at the hospital he killed his wife at an East Hartford motel room.
Related Content: Man pleads guilty to beating wife unconscious with a lamp
Police arrived at the motel to find the woman still alive and suffering from a broken jaw, a broken arm and a brain injury.
Authorities say Masters assaulted his wife days earlier at the couple's home in Plainfield.
He faces deportation after his prison sentence.
More Stories
-
- Former Mayor Harp staffer charged with larceny, identity theft
- Law professors from across Connecticut, U.S. try to stop to Kavanaugh confirmation
- Liberty Bank moves headquarters to Middletown
- Former tribal chairman disputes state cigarette tax
- Senate votes to advance Kavanaugh confirmation to a final vote
- Good Samaritan driver revives squirrel after car scare
- US unemployment rate falls to 49-year low of 3.7 percent
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Tuesday tornado in Mansfield confirmed by National Weather Service
The National Weather Service has confirmed that another tornado took place in Connecticut on Tuesday.Read More »
- Rainfall damages thousands of cars throughout the state
- 39 years since tornado ripped through Windsor Locks
- National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in New Canaan on Tuesday
- Thousands without power, flooded homes as strong storms moved through CT Tuesday
- Weather quiets down Wednesday after a rough Tuesday night
- 'Leaf peeping' season in Connecticut brings travelers to the state
- Storm Team 8 visits fall festival in Hamden
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Cheshire mourns teacher as cause of death is pending further studies
A community is mourning the death of a beloved English teacher at Cheshire...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Former Mayor Harp staffer charged with larceny, identity theft
A former staffer from New Haven Mayor Toni Harp's office has been charged...Read More »
-
Law professors from across Connecticut, U.S. try to stop to Kavanaugh confirmation
A number of Americans want to see Judge Brett Kavanaugh get confirmed onto...Read More »
-
Liberty Bank moves headquarters to Middletown
300 employees now have a new place to call their office in Middletown.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Former tribal chairman disputes state cigarette tax
A former Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Chairman says he plans to take the state...Read More »
Video Center
-
Ronaldo ready to play for Juventus amid rape allegation
Cristiano Ronaldo will be available to play for his Italian soccer team on Saturday.Read More »
-
From Weinstein to Kavanaugh, what's changed in the year since #MeToo went viral
From the Harvey Weinstein allegations to the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, the year since #MeToo went viral has shown both how far the movement has come and how far it still has to go.Read More »
-
Deliberations resuming in Chicago police shooting case
Attorneys in the trial of a white Chicago police officer charged with murder in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald sparred over what video of the deadly encounter actually proves just before jurors withdrew to begin deliberating.Read More »