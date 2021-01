GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews were on the scene on Redwood Lane in Glastonbury Tuesday for reports of a fall victim.

Glastonbury Police report police, fire, and EMS were dispatched to the end of Redwood Lane around 3 p.m. for reports of a mal who had fallen into an open foundation hole at a home construction site.

The victim was transported to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries.