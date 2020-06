HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital Tuesday night.

The incident happened after 8 p.m. near Main and Nelson streets.

Officers said the victim was taken to Saint Francis hospital in serious condition. His identity has not yet been released.

Stabbing investigation, Main Street at Nelson Street. Adult male transported to Saint Francis hospital in serious condition. Major Crimes & Crime Scene Division personnel on scene. Call 860-722-TIPS w/info. -LT.PC pic.twitter.com/TDcFlAAQja — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) June 3, 2020

Police did not say what led up to the stabbing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.