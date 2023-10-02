HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was shot in Hartford on Monday evening, according to police.

Police responded to 87 Boothbay St. at 4:42 p.m. for the report of a person shot. After arriving at the scene, a local hospital reported a gunshot victim arriving for treatment.

The victim was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

The Hartford Police Department Major Crimes Division assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Hartford Police Department’s tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).