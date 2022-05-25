HATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Hartford Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Nelson Street on a ShotSpotter activation. When they arrived, police say a man in his twenties was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital for treatment. Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said while he does not have an official condition of the victim, it is believed at this point that the man will survive.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.