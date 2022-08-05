BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A man died after a shooting took place in Bristol Friday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., police received reports of shots being fired in the area of Jefferson Avenue. Officers went to the scene to investigate, where they said they found a man suffering a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the local hospital, but later died due to his injuries. Police have not yet released the man’s identity.

An investigation into the shooting is underway, and officers commented that this appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Quinn at (860) 314-4563.