Man shot on Airport Road in Hartford

Hartford
Posted: / Updated:
hartford_map_1523647174805.jpg

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man is in stable condition after police say he was shot Friday afternoon.

Officers with Hartford Police responded to an area hospital for the report of a gunshot victim showing up for treatment just after 12:30 p.m.

Police determined the victim, a man in his 40s, was shot once at 85 Airport Rd.

Officers determined that the shooting took place at a pizza and deli restaurant at 85 Airport Road.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions continue to investigate.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Hartford HealthCare Center promotes positive aging for Healthy Aging Month

News /

Gov. Lamont sticks with plan to ‘keep it simple’ for Pfizer COVID booster shot rollout

News /

Local company partners with Make-A-Wish to fulfill West Hartford boy’s dream

News /

Director of behavioral health touches light on National Recovery Month

News /

West Hartford non-profit helps get medical care to people living in Haiti

News /

Unvaccinated Florida COVID patient flown to CT for life-saving treatment after reaching out to 169 hospitals

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss