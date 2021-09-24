Man shot on Airport Road in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man is in stable condition after police say he was shot Friday afternoon.

Officers with Hartford Police responded to an area hospital for the report of a gunshot victim showing up for treatment just after 12:30 p.m.

Police determined the victim, a man in his 40s, was shot once at 85 Airport Rd.

Officers determined that the shooting took place at a pizza and deli restaurant at 85 Airport Road.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions continue to investigate.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the 860-722-TIPS (8477).