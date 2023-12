HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was shot on Wednesday evening in Hartford, according to police.

Hartford police responded at 5:40 p.m. to 50 Donald Street for a ShotSpotter notification. After arriving on scene, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as a man in his 30s and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was later listed in stable condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crime Scene Division is investigating the shooting.