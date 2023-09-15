HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating after a man was shot on Franklin Avenue Friday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of 393 Franklin Avenue just after 10 p.m. After arriving at the scene, police found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as a man in his 30s. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The Hartford Police Department Major Crimes and Crimes Scene Division has assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Hartford Police Department tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).