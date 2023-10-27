HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in critical condition after being shot early Friday morning in Hartford, according to police.

Hartford police responded just after 2 a.m. to the 600 block of Garden Street on a ShotSpotter notification. They found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital, where police said he was in critical condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating the shooting. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department’s tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

