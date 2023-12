HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday after being shot in Hartford.

Police responded to the area of 101 Irving Street at 1:03 p.m. for reports of a person shot. Officers found a victim in his 40s on the scene and transported him to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said the man was alert and conscious when they found him. Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating.

This is a developing story. Stick with News 8 for updates.