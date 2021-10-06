Man shot while riding in car in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for the person who shot a man early Wednesday morning in Hartford.

Officers responded to Mountain Street and New Britain Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. following a Shot Spotter activation. Dispatch then received a call for a gunshot victim at a nearby home.

Police said a man in his 50s was a passenger in a vehicle on New Britain Avenue when he was hit by gunfire from someone in a passing vehicle. Police do not believe he was the intended target.

Police said the victim was shot in the leg, and he was alert and conscious on the scene and was taken to a hospital.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crimes Scene Divisions continue investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

