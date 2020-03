HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating after a man was stabbed Monday night.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Wethersfield Avenue.

Stabbing Investigation underway at 649 Wethersfield Ave. Adult male in surgery at HH. MCD/CSD investigating. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/IRXnhOzgmH — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) March 2, 2020

Police said the male is in surgery at Hartford Hospital. His identity and condition have not been released.

It is unknown what led up to the stabbing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.