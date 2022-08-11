HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a stabbing in Hartford that left one man injured on the neck and arm on Wednesday.

Police responded to the area of 139 Barbour St. around 9 p.m. for a reported stabbing and found a man walking south on Barbour Street, bleeding from his neck. Police said medical assistance was immediately provided to the man, who was suffering from two non-life threatening injuries to his neck and arm.

The man was transported to Saint Francis Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

According to police, an investigation revealed that an altercation began inside of Blue’s Package Store on Barbour Street.

This is an active investigation.

