Man stabbed multiple times in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Hartford.

Hartford police stated the incident happened on Mansfield Street on Saturday night.

Officials said he was stabbed in the arm, neck and forehead before being brought to a local hospital. All of his injuries are non-life threatening.

Authorities added that they believe the victim and the suspect know each other.

It is not known what may have led up to the stabbing.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.