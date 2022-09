MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Manchester police confirmed that a man was stabbed on Friday near a restaurant on Spencer Street.

Manchester officers said the stabbing occurred just after 3 p.m. The victim was sent to Hartford Hospital after the incident. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Police stated that a suspect is in custody.

This investigation is still open at this time. News 8 will continue to update this developing story with more details as they emerge.