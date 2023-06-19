SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested after he stole a tip jar and threatened employees at a restaurant in Southington on Sunday.

According to police, witnesses reported that 38-year-old Jonathan Leveille of Southington entered Zheng’s Chinese Restaurant around 7:20 p.m., asked for a menu, and returned to his car outside. About 20 minutes later, witnesses said Leveille re-entered the restaurant muttering something and grabbed the tip jar containing about $15 before leaving.

Police said Leveille then went to South Town Apizza where witnesses saw him present a dark-colored box cutting razor blade and demand money from an employee. The employee received $20 from the cash register, and Leveille took it before running out of the store.

After gathering descriptions of Leveille and his car, police found him at his home on Mill Street shortly after both incidents. He was arrested and transported to police headquarters.

Leveille was charged with sixth-degree larceny at Zhen’s Chinese Restaurant, as well as first-degree robbery and sixth-degree larceny for the incident at South Town Apizza. He was also charged with failure to insure a private motor vehicle and operating an unregistered vehicle.

In total, he was held on a $155,000 bond and is due in court on Tuesday.