BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was fatally struck by a car in Bristol on Saturday, Oct. 29. On Thursday, Bristol police released the victim’s identity.

Officers identified the man as 59-year-old Steven Charette.

Around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to Pine Street at Mitchell Street for a reported pedestrian crash. At the scene, officers found Charette unresponsive in the roadway and began life-saving measures.

Charette was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The investigation revealed that Charette appeared from a driveway on Pine Street and walked into the road. That’s when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the left lane, according to the Bristol Police Department.

The driver remained at the scene after the collision. Police have not stated whether or not the driver has been charged with any criminal offenses at this time.

Pine Street was closed for several hours during the investigation but has since been reopened.

If you witnessed the crash and would like to provide a statement, Bristol police ask that you make contact with Officer Kosiba, at (860) 584-3035.