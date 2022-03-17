HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was struck by a garbage truck in Hartford Thursday morning, police said.

Fire and police officials responded to Brainard at Murphy Road for a report of an accident involving a garbage truck. Police said no extrication was needed, and the patient was treated with CPR on scene.

The man was transported to Hartford Hospital for further treatment, police said. At this time, the extent of his injuries are unknown.

Hartford Police are currently on-scene investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.

