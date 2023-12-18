NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man suffered burns and jumped out of a window to escape a house fire on Belden Street in New Britain on Monday, the mayor said.

Crews responded just before 12:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Belden Street for the report of a fire in the attic of a two-family home. Mayor Erin Stewart said it appeared to be an illegal attic apartment.

The man who jumped out of a window before firefighters arrived was taken to a local hospital for burns, fire officials said. Two others got out of the house and were evaluated on scene.

The scene is still active. The fire marshal will investigate to determine the cause of the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.