GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating threats of poisoning made toward a group of children in Granby on Friday.

According to Granby Police the incident happened at 2:50 p.m. at the Cumberland Farm gas station at 19 Hartford Ave. Several people in a pick-up truck approached a group of children while they were walking through the parking lot.

One of the passengers in the truck told the children to get in the truck or he would poison them. The man is described as being in his 20s or 30s, having light skin, a dark beard or goatee and wearing a backwards baseball cap.

The truck is described as a gray mid-to-late model Ford F-150 pick up truck with unknown plates. Surveillance video from a business in the area was able to capture a truck fitting the description on camera.

At this time it is unclear whether or not the comment was made with ill-intent. Police intend to investigate the incident to the fullest degree.

Anyone with information that could help this investigation is encouraged to call (860) 844-5335.