Man transported to hospital following shooting on Collins Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Hartford are investigating a shooting on this Labor Day.

Officers responded to the area of 128 Collins Street just after 6 p.m. tonight for reports of a person shot.

According to police, the victim, a man in his 40’s, was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital to be treated but is expected to survive, according to police.

The city’s Major Crimes Division is now investigating.

There is no word on any arrests yet.