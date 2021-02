SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old man has accused of trying to steal a pair of $89 gloves from a South Windsor L.L. Bean.

The incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Officers said Neel Nadpara was seen taking the winter wear from the store located within The Promenade Shops at Evergreen Walk.

Lost Prevention personnel witnessed the incident and stopped Nadpara from leaving.

Police arrived and issued a misdemeanor summons.

He is due in court on March 31.