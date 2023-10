STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 47-year-old Pawcatuck man will spend 70 years in prison for killing a Stonington woman in 2019, officials announced on Monday.

Carlton Henderson stabbed 41-year-old Brandia Irvin multiple times with a kitchen knife on Nov. 30, 2019. He was arrested on Dec. 5, 2019 in Norwich, and Irvin died the following day.

Irvin’s son was at the house when she was stabbed, according to authorities.