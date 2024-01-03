HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was wounded after a shooting early Wednesday morning in Hartford, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a walk-in gunshot victim just after midnight at St. Francis Hospital. When officers arrived, they learned that a man in his twenties had walked into the hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said they then discovered that the incident occurred in the area of 240 Woodland Drive.

The shooting is under investigation.