HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating a shooting in Hartford that left one man wounded on Thursday.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter notification just before 11 p.m. in the area of 186 Lawrence St. At the scene, officers located a man in his fifties suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Hartford Police Department’s Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).