HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was wounded during a shooting in Hartford early Monday morning, according to police.

Hartford police responded to Hartford Hospital for a report of a gunshot wound victim who had arrived for treatment just before 1:30 a.m.

The victim, a man in his twenties, was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police have not identified a location for the incident yet.

This is an active investigation.