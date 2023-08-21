HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police say a man was wounded after a shooting Sunday night.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim arriving at Hartford Hospital around 11:25 a.m. Police say the victim is a man in his forties and suffered from a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police determined that the incident occurred in the area of 67 Douglas Street and that the Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating.

Stay with News 8 for updates.