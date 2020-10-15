Manchester Board of Ed discussing future of in-person learning amid the pandemic

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The Board of Education in Manchester is discussing the potential of in-person learning for some students.

They are considering bringing kindergarten through fourth grade students back to the classroom five days a week starting early November.

The challenge is making sure classes are small enough for proper social distancing.

Comments from students’ parents were read aloud during Wednesday night’s meeting.

They included comments for bringing children back to class: “Please let our kids go back to school full-time. We need to have our kids back in school because the coronavirus isn’t going anywhere.”

And comments against bringing students back to class: “Why try and send the kids back to school full-time when flu season is about to start? Why change it now?”

If the change goes through, it would go into effect on Nov. 2. School officials say students who choose to stay remote would still be able to learn from home.

We are monitoring this meeting and will keep you updated if any decisions are made.