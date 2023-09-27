MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – A brewery in Manchester is honoring the life of fallen Hartford Police Det. Robert “Bobby” Garten in a unique way.

Elicit Brewing in Manchester has named a beer after Garten called “Bobby’s Brew.” Garten and his partners often visited the establishment after a long day at work.

The brewing company held a toast on Wednesday night, to remember and memorialize Garten.

“He was just a great person, he was always so positive and so happy, always smiling he just had an infectious personality,” said Amanda Fromerth, the general manager at Elicit Brewing.

Friends and complete strangers lifted a glass to honor Garten during the event.

“We just wanted to have something that we could have a toast in his honor so people can come in and remember him,” Fromerth said.

Garten was killed earlier this month in the line of duty when a Honda Civic running from a traffic stop slammed into his cruiser, authorities said.

“It’s a brotherhood, they’re just so close, and they work so close together. They put their lives on the line, so I just think that brings them closer together. I think to be able to come outside of work and enjoy yourself and unwind is definitely needed,” Fromerth said.

“Bobby’s Brew” was created almost immediately after Garten died in the line of duty. His friends gathered together, reminiscing about him over drinks. They came up with a replica of what they thought would represent his personality, and they brought it to Elicit Brewing.

“The running joke is, it might not necessarily be something he would drink, he was definitely a Bud Light kind of guy for sure. But it is a new IPA it’s very juicy and easy and drinkable, definitely people seem to like it,” Fromerth said.

Det. Garten’s family started a memorial in his name. Elicit Brewery will have a fundraiser on Oct. 15, to help raise money not only for the fund but for Bobby’s partner who is injured in the line of duty.