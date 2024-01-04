MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is suing a Manchester car dealership after accusing them of charging customers unnecessary fees and adding thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges.

“Today’s action sends a strong warning to any dealership engaging in these types of deceptive practices that misconduct will not be tolerated,” Tong wrote in an announcement on Thursday. “Manchester City Nissan’s egregious business practices appear to have violated multiple laws, and we’re going to hold them accountable on behalf of all the consumers they deceived.”

The lawsuit accuses the business and several employees of violating the FTC Act and the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act.

“With this action against Manchester City Nissan, its top executives, and its managers, the Commission and its partner, the State of Connecticut, continue to crack down on deceit and unfairness in the auto industry,” Samuel Levine, the director of the Federal Trade Commission Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a written statement. “This action follows on the heels of the Commission’s announcement of the Combating Auto Retail Scams (CARS) Rule, and once again makes clear that bait-and-switch tactics and hidden junk fees have no role in honest dealmaking.”

According to Tong, the dealership regularly charges customers for “junk fees for certification, add-on products, and government charges without the consumers’ consent, sometimes costing them thousands of dollars in unwanted and unauthorized charges,” all of which are illegal under state law.

Among the claims are that Manchester City Nissan charges customers for “certified pre-owned” vehicles, which Nissan bans dealerships from doing. In one case, Tong’s office said, that “junk fee” was $5,295.65 for a car that was already inspected and priced at $15,700.

The dealership is also accused of charging extra for inspectors or repairs that have already happened, and then not telling Nissan that the car was sold, leaving customers without an extra warranty they were told they had.

Tong accused the dealership of charging customers for “bogus” add-ons they didn’t consent to, like general asset protection, service contracts, maintenance costs and total loss protection. In some cases, the dealership also allegedly lies about the cost of government fees. In one instance, $7,000 in add-on fees were tacked on for a $20,500 vehicle.

Manchester City Nissan denies the accusations.

“At Manchester City Nissan, we treat our customers like family, as evidenced by our ranking as one of the top Nissan dealerships in New England in terms of customer satisfaction,” the business said in a written statement to News 8. “Returning and referral customers are the lifeblood of any automobile dealership, and our success is driven by the trust our customers continue to place in us year after year. We dispute the claims in this lawsuit from the Federal Trade Commission—they do not reflect our company or our customers’ experience, and we look forward to addressing the claims in Court. In light of the pending litigation, it would not be appropriate to comment any further at this time.”