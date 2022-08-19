MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A reported shooting is under investigation at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester, sources told News 8.

There is a large police presence at the mall.

Sources told News 8 that a shoplifting suspect shot a security guard inside the Macys. The security guard was taken to the hospital after being shot in the abdomen, according to sources.

The condition of the guard is unknown at this time.

Police are searching the highway near the mall.

No additional information was released at this time.

News 8 has crews on the scene who are working to gather more information.

