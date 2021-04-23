Manchester firefighters put out house fire on School Street; no injuries

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester firefighters were called to put out a house fire on School Street Thursday evening.

Fire crews were called to the scene at around 11 p.m. Multiple 911 calls reported heavy fire and possible entrapment, fire officials said.

The fire was found in the house and the garage and was under control by 11:41 p.m.

All occupants, three adults and one baby, were all able to safely exit the building.

There were no injuries reported from civilians or firefighters.

The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.