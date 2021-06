MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester firefighters are responding to a two-alarm fire at a duplex on the 200 block of Center Street overnight Thursday.

Fire officials got the call reporting the fire at around 2:45 a.m. The fire remains active at this time.

The cause of fire and extent of any injuries is not known at this time.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.