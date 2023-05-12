MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester High School and Bentley Academy are closed on Friday due to a shooting threat, according to the superintendent.

“The high school principal opened an email early [Friday] morning that contained a threat of a shooting specific to Manchester High School,” Superintendent Matt Geary wrote in a message to the school community. “The email identified today as the day the shooting would take place.”

Geary said school officials consulted with the Manchester Police Department and decided to close the two schools based on the nature of the threat and the time they became aware of it.

“My top priority [Friday] morning was preventing students and staff from coming to the building and clearing staff already in the building out of MHS and Bentley,” Geary wrote.

Geary said police are investigating the source of the threat. A suspect has yet to be identified.

Geary said he’d provide an update on the status of after-school activities planned Friday at the high school.

“MHS and Bentley will reopen on Monday,” Geary wrote. “As a precaution, all student bags will be searched on the way into the building and there will be extra police presence in the building.”

He said the safety of students and staff is the priority while also “trying to plan for the reality that threats like the one that came in at any time.”

“In every case we consult with the police department and make decisions based on our ability or inability to mitigate the threat and open schools safely,” Geary said. “I understand this causes panic – we do our best to get accurate information out to people in a timely manner without providing details which could compromise the investigation of the police department.”

