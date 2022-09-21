MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester High School was evacuated Wednesday morning after an anonymous bomb threat was made via email, school officials said.

According to District Safe School Climate Coordinator Jim Farrell, a bomb threat was sent to the high school’s office from an anonymous email. While the email did not include any details, it said “take me seriously.”

A staff member read the email and immediately notified the principal, who contacted the police, and evacuated the building.

Officials said the building is being swept to ensure student and staff safety before re-entering. Students will remain outside under supervision.

This is an ongoing story.

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app