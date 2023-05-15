MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The Manchester school community is on edge this morning following a recent threat.

Officials say the high school principal opened an email on Friday morning with a shooting threat specific to Manchester High.

That email mentioned the shooting would happen on Friday. In response, the district closed two schools for the day. The schools will re-open to start the week, but there will be an increased police presence.

Superintendent Matt Geary and school officials consulted with the Manchester Police Department on Friday. In a message to the school community, the district said it would close Manchester High School and Bentley Academy on Friday for two reasons:

The nature of the threat

The time the district became aware of it

On Friday, the top priority was to prevent students and staff from coming into the building and clearing staff already there. Police are still investigating the source of the threat and a suspect has not yet been identified.

In that message the superintendent also stated:

“In every case we consult with the police department and make decisions based on our ability or inability to mitigate the threat and open schools safely. I understand this causes panic – we do our best to get accurate information out to people in a timely manner without providing details which could compromise the investigation of the police department.”

In addition to an increased police presence, student backpacks will be searched as they head into school Monday morning.