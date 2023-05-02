Police asked a Manchester neighborhood to shelter in place on May 2, 2023, following a home invasion on Oakland Street.

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester residents near Bowers Elementary School are being asked to stay inside Tuesday afternoon following a home invasion where the suspect stole a gun.

The shelter-in-place was still in effect at about 3:50 p.m. The home invasion happened on Oakland Street.

The invasion happened when school was letting out, according to police. Buses and students were locked down.

The students were released at about 4:20 p.m.

Police told News 8 they are establishing a perimeter around the neighborhood and are in the process of clearing the area.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s who is wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.