MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester residents near Bowers Elementary School are being asked to stay inside Tuesday afternoon following a home invasion where the suspect stole a gun.
The shelter-in-place was still in effect at about 3:50 p.m. The home invasion happened on Oakland Street.
The invasion happened when school was letting out, according to police. Buses and students were locked down.
The students were released at about 4:20 p.m.
Police told News 8 they are establishing a perimeter around the neighborhood and are in the process of clearing the area.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s who is wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.