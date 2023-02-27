MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester is proclaiming a middle-school music teacher as a hero after she saved a man and his wheelchair from a burning van last week.

Heather Sica Leonard jumped into action on Thursday when she saw smoking coming from a van on the highway. She helped the driver, named John, out before it was too late.

The town honored her with an official proclamation on Monday for her heroism.

“I’ve sat in this chamber and honored firefighters, police officers, for their heroic efforts, but it’s when that good Samaritan, that person doesn’t have to do,, be that hero of the moment, Heather proved that to us all,” Mayor Jay Moran said.

She also received a standing ovation from the board of education.

Leonard has created a GoFundMe to help John raise money for a new van. As of 8 p.m. Monday, it has raised $5,700 of the $75,000 goal.