MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester is set to hold its first direct election for a mayor this fall, breaking years of precedent.

The town’s board of directors previously voted to pick the mayor from amongst itself. The mayor then also served as the board’s chairperson.

Whoever wins this fall will still serve as chairman of the board. However, the voters will now decide, instead of the board.

Jay Moran, a Democrat, who has been mayor since 2014, plans to be on the ballot this November. He’s expected to be officially nominated as the Democratic candidate on July 18.

“So, it’s passion and compassion that’s carried me the last nine years as your mayor, and that will carry me as we move forward because I also believe that we should create and offer opportunities not for certain few, but for everyone,” Moran said.