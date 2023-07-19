Galen (Charlie) Cyr is facing a slew of charges involving the sexual abuse of a minor, police said. (IMAGE CREDIT: Manchester Police Department)

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – A Manchester man is facing a slew of charges involving the sexual abuse of a minor, according to police.

The Manchester Police Department began investigating information regarding an alleged child sex abuse case that spanned over several months in May 2023. Police said 51-year-old Galen (Charlie) Cyr was identified as the suspect.

According to police, the alleged offenses occurred at the suspect’s home in Manchester.

Mugshot of Galen (Charlie) Cry. (IMAGE CREDIT: Manchester Police Department)

Police obtained and served a search warrant for Cyr at his Manchester home on Wednesday.

The Connecticut Center for Digital Investigations assisted with the investigation.

Cyr was charged with the following offenses: one count of commercial sexual abuse of a minor, four counts of sexual assault in the fourth degree, 11 counts of risk of injury or impairing the morals of a child and four counts of illegal sexual contact of a child.

Galen is being held on a court-set bond of $200,000 cash/surety bond. He is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Aug.15.

The investigation remains active and ongoing and additional charges are expected to be made. Police said Cyr may have additional minor victims.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at (860) 645-5500 or Det. Kristopher Slate at (860) 645-5543.