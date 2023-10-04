MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Police charged a man on Wednesday with risk of injury to a minor for allegedly following an 11-year-old girl in Manchester, according to authorities.

Police responded to the Dunkin’ Donuts on Center Street around 2 p.m. for the report of a suspicious person. A staff member told police an 11-year-old girl came into the establishment and said she was being followed by an unknown man.

Officers then located the suspect, who was identified as 36-year-old Israel Santiago-Ortiz, near the area of Center Street and New Street.

Mugshot of Israel Santiago Ortiz. (SOURCE: Manchester Police Department)

Investigators determined the girl was followed by Santiago-Ortiz as she walked eastbound on Center Street from Cooper Street. Police said the suspect offered the girl gum and continued to follow her after she crossed the street.

According to police, the suspect later asked the girl if he could take her to buy clothes. At this point, the victim went into the Dunkin’ Donuts to take refuge and ask for help.

Police said Santiago Ortiz was charged with risk of injury to a minor and second-degree breach of peace.

Officers determined Santiago-Ortiz has two outstanding warrants for his arrest. Police served the warrants, and he was additionally charged with first-degree failure to appear and second-degree failure to appear.

He is being held on bonds totaling $31,000 and will appear in Manchester Superior Court on Thursday.